Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation told to expedite flyover, RoB works

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the news report “Financial crunch hits flyover projects in Hyderabad” published in TNIE on October 21, 2024, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi K and HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed inspected the incomplete works of flyovers and RoBs taken up under the Phase-1 of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) on Wednesday.

They directed officials to expedite works on a war footing and ensure timely shifting of utilities and property acquisition where necessary.

Due to the financial crunch, the progress of the work across the city has slowed, causing inconvenience to residents. The projects include Shilpa Layout flyover at Gachibowli junction (Stage-II), Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi junction flyover, Aramghar to Zoo park flyover, construction of flyover at Uppal Junction, RoBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram.

The commissioner directed the authorities to complete property acquisition for the Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover. Engineering officials noted that the Shilpa layout Phase-2 flyover was delayed due to the non-shifting of 33 KV power lines. The commissioner instructed TGSPDCL officials to promptly relocate these power lines to facilitate the construction. Railway officials were asked to complete the Shasthripuram RoB works quickly.