Hyderabad: Goshamahal road caves in, again

HYDERABAD: The road over an old stormwater drain (nala) caved in at Chaknawadi, Goshamahal in Hyderabad in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, affecting traffic flow on the busy stretch.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of property due to the cave-in as traffic flow in the area was very light.

It was not the first such incident in the area — a similar cave-in was reported in July this year barely a few hundred metres away. That incident left several persons injured and some vehicles damaged.

Residents claim that the road collapse is due to deterioration as the nala, which was constructed 45-50 years ago, has weakened with age. Locals have been demanding urgent action by the authorities to prevent future collapses.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reached the site to investigate the cause.

Meanwhile, the nala cave-in disrupted traffic flow in the area, with vehicles being diverted to alternative routes. GHMC has put up barricades to take up repairs, but it is unclear how long it will take to restore the road to its original condition.