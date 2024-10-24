Musings of nature

HYDERABAD: How was this universe created? Who brought life on Earth? Do aliens really exist? These mysteries roam free in the minds of children. While the mysteries remain mysteries, some believe there’s a universal energy connecting everything, no matter the form or name. The artists at ‘The Rising Beyond’ art show explored this very concept, sharing their unique perspectives at Icon Art Gallery.
The central theme of the exhibition revolved around transcending the mundane, everyday existence—the idea of moving beyond our personal realities. This is deeply rooted in both Indian and global thought. Throughout history, whether in Indian or Western art, there has been a recurring tendency to explore the metaphysical and supernatural.
Artists often seek transcendence, that universal energy connecting all beings. ‘Rising Beyond’ invited viewers to dive into this idea through a diverse range of artworks.
The exhibition brought together 16 artists from cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, each approaching this theme in their own way. Some start with natural, familiar landscapes, gradually transitioning to a more transcendental state. For example, artist Hanumantha Rao Devulapalli incorporated chakras and elements from nature to connect with universal energy.
For others, like Dr Avani Rao Gandra, an artist and the curator of the show, nature itself embodies this energy: “For me, nature—the moon, the sun, the clouds, the elements—holds this energy. My installation ‘The Melting Cloud’ reflects this: clouds may be formless, but they contain water and air, and when thunder strikes, there’s also fire. When they melt, they nourish the earth, purify it, and create abundance.”
Many artists featured in the exhibition engaged in a meditative process, allowing their art to evolve organically. For instance, Hansa Milan Kumar from Bhopal painstakingly created each dot and line over months, echoing the repetition of a mantra. Madhu Kuruva’s work captured earthly energy, portraying birds, animals, and other natural elements harmoniously coexisting.
Some pieces, like those by LNV Srinivas, delved into discovery—he began without a clear destination, allowing the forms to emerge as the work progresses. This meditative quality was evident in his approach as he navigated between the natural world and abstraction.
“I consciously avoided figurative art, especially religious imagery, to keep the focus on energy rather than specific deities or forms. Abstraction allows viewers to experience the energy instead of merely observing it,” said Avani Rao.
The works in this show aimed to evoke calmness and introspection, whether through Subhashini Vutla’s layers of paper that were burned away to reveal a sphere symbolising contained energy, or through abstract calligraphy that danced across the canvas.
Other artists such as Lakshmi Reddy delved into the concept of light through tonal variations of hues, crafting uplifting emotional concentrations. Tejinder Kanda’s painting process, characterised by loaded brush strokes weaving into one another, offered an uplifting experience. Srinivas Mancha began with natural landscapes, gradually transitioning toward abstracted transcendence.
Meanwhile, Sasikanth Vishnumudi took a poetic approach, delicately rendering natural forms to create a meditative ripple in their ebb and flow.
Smita Srivastava’s subtle abstracts navigated gentle atmospherics, evoking a sense of calm and peace. Vinit Kumar employed a pointillist technique that added depth to light and shadow, giving his terrains a mystical quality. Sunitha Revuri’s work explored earthly experiences of pain and healing through signage and symbolic forms.
Dileep Kumar CP’s abstract flows of hues and strokes elevated the viewer with their lushness, instilling a feeling of abundance and liberation, while Dileep Kasode consolidated planes of patched insignia, creating a solid and strengthening effect.
Additionally, an interactive installation by artist Karunakar, titled ‘The Unconscious Being’, invited viewers to consider how societal energies shape our freedom and autonomy.
Indeed, beholding such intelligent creations was nothing short of breathtaking.