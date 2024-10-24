Musings of nature

HYDERABAD: How was this universe created? Who brought life on Earth? Do aliens really exist? These mysteries roam free in the minds of children. While the mysteries remain mysteries, some believe there’s a universal energy connecting everything, no matter the form or name. The artists at ‘The Rising Beyond’ art show explored this very concept, sharing their unique perspectives at Icon Art Gallery.

The central theme of the exhibition revolved around transcending the mundane, everyday existence—the idea of moving beyond our personal realities. This is deeply rooted in both Indian and global thought. Throughout history, whether in Indian or Western art, there has been a recurring tendency to explore the metaphysical and supernatural.

Artists often seek transcendence, that universal energy connecting all beings. ‘Rising Beyond’ invited viewers to dive into this idea through a diverse range of artworks.

The exhibition brought together 16 artists from cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, each approaching this theme in their own way. Some start with natural, familiar landscapes, gradually transitioning to a more transcendental state. For example, artist Hanumantha Rao Devulapalli incorporated chakras and elements from nature to connect with universal energy.

For others, like Dr Avani Rao Gandra, an artist and the curator of the show, nature itself embodies this energy: “For me, nature—the moon, the sun, the clouds, the elements—holds this energy. My installation ‘The Melting Cloud’ reflects this: clouds may be formless, but they contain water and air, and when thunder strikes, there’s also fire. When they melt, they nourish the earth, purify it, and create abundance.”

Many artists featured in the exhibition engaged in a meditative process, allowing their art to evolve organically. For instance, Hansa Milan Kumar from Bhopal painstakingly created each dot and line over months, echoing the repetition of a mantra. Madhu Kuruva’s work captured earthly energy, portraying birds, animals, and other natural elements harmoniously coexisting.

Some pieces, like those by LNV Srinivas, delved into discovery—he began without a clear destination, allowing the forms to emerge as the work progresses. This meditative quality was evident in his approach as he navigated between the natural world and abstraction.