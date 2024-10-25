Sale of firecrackers won't be allowed without trade license, announces GHMC commissioner

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K Ilambarithi on Thursday announced that a temporary trade licence is mandatory for shopkeepers selling firecrackers for the upcoming Deepavali festival. “Those without a licence will not be allowed to set up shops,” he asserted.

The civic body chief mentioned that the trade licence fee has been fixed at Rs 11,000 for retail outlets and Rs 66,000 for wholesale shops. “All fireworks shop operators must obtain a licence and adhere to the rules for setting up their stalls,” he said.

Applications for the Temporary Trade Identification Number can be submitted through Citizen Service Centers or the GHMC website (www.ghmc.gov.in). The trade license fee can be paid via demand draft, debit/credit cards and net banking. Shopkeepers are required to submit their Aadhaar card and PAN card as proof of identity. Fireworks should not be sold on footpaths or in residential areas, said Ilambarithi.

Traders are instructed to set up shops in open grounds or large halls, away from residential colonies and low-income neighbourhoods, with adequate fire safety measures. Firefighting equipment must be readily available to address any accidental fire. Shopkeepers should maintain cleanliness around each stall. The GHMC advised that fireworks should not be lit near the shops under any circumstances, and the shops should use good-quality wires.

The commissioner warned that if any untoward incident occurs, the temporary trade licence certificate will clearly state that the stallholder is responsible for legal action. Shopkeepers are also advised to strictly follow orders issued by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board. Furthermore, all Supreme Court, Telangana High Court, state and Union government orders should be followed without exception.

He added that teams of officials, including deputy commissioners, zonal commissioners, and GHMC head office personnel, will conduct surprise inspections of the stalls.