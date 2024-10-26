Bon voyage to Germany!

HYDERABAD: When you hear of German food, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Sausages? Bread? Beer? While German cuisine does include these popular dishes, it is so much more than that, as the Oktoberfest tasting table at The Park Hotel recently proved. Called ‘From Bavaria with Love’, the table offered a delicious spread of German delicacies at The Sicca Bar and was truly worth every moment spent. Chef Sebastien Brochardt, who travelled all the way from Germany, elevated the experience with a specially curated menu. We had the chance to speak with him and get a closer look at what the fest has in store.

Speaking about the dishes he prepared for the Oktoberfest Tasting Table, Chef Sebastien says, “It’s a traditional German menu for Oktoberfest. We have German starters like German Eggs, similar to Deviled Eggs, salads like Mixed Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Red Cabbage with Apples, and Stuffed Mushrooms with Cheese Baked. I brought a few ingredients from home to make preparation easier here.”

Regarding the ingredients, Chef Sebastien explains, “I only brought Sauerkraut from Germany. Other than that, everything is sourced locally. Hyderabad is a great city, and nowadays, you can find almost everything here. The most challenging part was the Meatloaf. Finding the right tools was tough—especially for German pasta, which requires a special tool that didn’t arrive in time. As for ingredients, Hyderabad has everything we need: maida, mushrooms—it’s the same everywhere.”