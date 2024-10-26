Candidate caught cheating in Telangana's Group-I Mains exam

HYDERABAD: A candidate was caught cheating during the Telangana Public Service Commission Group-I mains (Economy and Development) examination on Friday at CVR College of Engineering, Ranga Reddy district. A case has been registered at the Ibrahimpatnam police station.

According to a press release, a female candidate with hall ticket No 240921569 was found writing something on the answer booklet (rough page) by copying from the material written on her left palm. She was also found with suspicious material stuck to her saree. The invigilator found the candidate indulging in malpractice before distributing the question papers.

The candidate was not permitted to write the exam and as per the terms and conditions of Notification No. 02/2024 and Malpractice Case Act 25/97, action is being initiated against her following due procedures, the commission said.The total attendance recorded on day five of the exam was 67.4% with 21,195 out of 31,383 eligible candidates appearing for the exam.

TGPSC also released an official notification stating that the Goup-I Mains examination question papers were printed and machine-packed without any manual intervention.

“For each exam, multiple sets of question papers are printed of which one is selected for distribution on the day of the examination. Each set has a different method of packing and sealing with multiple layers of seals at the carton box level, trunk box level, hall-wise QP packet(s) level etc. At the exam centre level, the sealed cartonbox is opened by the Chief Superintendent of the exam centre in the presence of the TGPSC representative and Dist. Collector representative under CC camera surveillance”, the commission said.

It further stated that the question papers would be sealed in tamper proof covers, examination hall wise and the seal would be opened by the invigilator in the presence of the candidates and the declaration of opening the question paper packet seal is signed by two candidates and the invigilator.

Different Sets of Question Papers would have different types/numbers of QP Seals. Some QPs will have 3 paper seals, some will have two and some only one.