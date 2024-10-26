Celebrating chefs

HYDERABAD: The world recently celebrated International Chef’s Day, a perfect opportunity to thank the chefs who continuously elevate our dining experiences. In the spirit of generosity and customer appreciation, the chefs at Novotel in Hyderabad Airport hosted a unique brunch. Each chef behind the dishes on the menu was complimented and appreciated for their hard work and creativity. We spoke to Head Chef Amanna Raju, who took us through the brunch spread and shared insights about the Chef’s Day celebration.

Speaking about the significance of International Chef’s Day, Chef Raju said, “It’s a day to truly celebrate the profession and encourage young people to learn about it and take interest. In India, and especially at Novotel Airport, the chef’s profession is highly valued. It’s the new avatar of chefs—unlike the old culture of long hours, the profession is now regulated, just like any other. We have good facilities, and there’s a sense of pride in what we do.” Raju added that 90% of chefs there are young, though there are a few experienced ones too. He expressed, “Young people are joining because of the special privileges available to chefs. The main perks include working in a great environment, facing exciting challenges, expressing creativity, and gaining international exposure.”