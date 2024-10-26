Cyberabad police arrest six for bid to grab govt land worth Rs 600 crore

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police arrested six persons on Friday for allegedly conspiring to grab 12.09 acres of government land worth about Rs 600 crore in Raidurg Paigha village, Serilingampally. The accused forged documents and manipulated government records in collusion with J Guru Sai Raj, joint sub-registrar, Balangar, the police said citing a complaint from Kukala Venkat Reddy, deputy collector-cum-tehsildar, Serilingampally.

The other five accused were identified as Mohammedd Abdul Razzak, Naveen Kumar Goyal, partner of Geek Builder LLP, Mohd Abdul Adil, Syeda Kouser and Afsha Sara.

Meanwhile, the police added that the accused had conspired to build a commercial-cum-residential mega complex in a built-up area of 19 lakh square feet across 39 floors, under a 30:70 ratio.

Authorities said they traced the fraud to a falsified 1978 document allegedly used to create a fraudulent development agreement between the Geek Builders LLP, managed by Goyal and the rest of the accused, the police said.

It added that the joint sub-registrar reportedly failed to safeguard the property by allowing prohibitory-listed property of the Registration Act to bypass scrutiny, compromising registration records and paving the way for unlawful ownership claims. On October 11, the accused executed a “Development Agreement cum General Power of Attorney” (DGPA).

Despite the land’s prohibitory status, the document was registered in Rangareddy district, suggesting collusion between private developers and officials and raising serious concerns of forgery and conspiracy.

A case was registered under BNS Sections 318 (4), 316 (5), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2), 61 (2) at the EOW police station, Cyberabad.

Meanwhile, the police stated that Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation Limited (TSLIPCO) is the owner and has been in possession of this government land for several decades.