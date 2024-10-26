HMWSSB to plug leaks in Osmansagar pipelines in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has initiated steps to resolve leakage problems and avoid pollutants contaminating water between the Osmansagar reservoir and Asifnagar Filter Beds of 14.2 km constructed in 1927. The board has also taken steps to identify and obstruct the illegal drawl of water using MC inject or equivalent chemicals including packers, thinners and quick-setting cement.

This comes after reports of heavy leakages through raw water conduit running between the stretch which propelled HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy to inspect the conduit’s condition on Friday.

Sources said the raw water from Osmansagar is carried to the Asifnagar water treatment plant by gravity, which carries 26 million gallons of water per day (MGD). The open conduit runs from Gandipet to Asifnagar filter beds through Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Shaikpet and Hakeempet, covering 486 chains.

The Osmansagar water is supplied to areas like Ahmednagar, Tolichowki, Langar Houz, Humayunnagar, Salar Jung colony, Vijayanagar colony, Mehdipatnam and other nearby localities. The heavy leakages on the raw water conduit would be taken up at an estimated cost of `40 lakh, authorities said.