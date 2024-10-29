Case registered against Paras Fireworks owner for running store without permits in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A day after a massive fire was reported at a firecracker store in Abids, Sultan Bazar police registered a case against Paras Fireworks and its owner Guruvinder Singh, 33, for running the store without obtaining permits.
“The store had not taken the clearances required from the GHMC, Fire department, a No Objection Certificate from the neighbourhood, previous records of the store, among other documents,” Sultan Bazar Station House Officer (SHO) Srinivasa Chary told TNIE.
“The store had filed an application but the police had neither recommended nor approved the application as it did not comply with all the conditions,” he added.
Around 9 pm on Sunday, a fire broke out at the firecracker store in Hanuman Tekdi at Abids. Even as several customers and staff rushed out of the store, the flames spread to the nearby restaurant.
In the accident, a woman who was at Taaza restaurant, which was near the store, sustained burns on her hand before she was rescued. “The victim, Padmaja, sustained 10% burns due to the impact of the fire. She is in a stable condition now,” the police said. Around seven to eight vehicles also reportedly caught fire.
Assessing the situation, the Sultan Bazar police registered a case against the store owner under Sections 125 (1), 326 (f) and 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of negligence that endangered life or personal safety, mischief by fire or explosive substance and causing hurt by dangerous means. “The Explosive Act has also been included in the FIR,” the police said.
While the cause of the fire and property loss is being investigated, initial reports suggest that over Rs 78 lakh worth of property was damaged in the accident. The police are carrying out a thorough probe for further details.