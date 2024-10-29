Case registered against Paras Fireworks owner for running store without permits in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A day after a massive fire was reported at a firecracker store in Abids, Sultan Bazar police registered a case against Paras Fireworks and its owner Guruvinder Singh, 33, for running the store without obtaining permits.

“The store had not taken the clearances required from the GHMC, Fire department, a No Objection Certificate from the neighbourhood, previous records of the store, among other documents,” Sultan Bazar Station House Officer (SHO) Srinivasa Chary told TNIE.

“The store had filed an application but the police had neither recommended nor approved the application as it did not comply with all the conditions,” he added.

Around 9 pm on Sunday, a fire broke out at the firecracker store in Hanuman Tekdi at Abids. Even as several customers and staff rushed out of the store, the flames spread to the nearby restaurant.