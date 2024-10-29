Mother-in-law’s tongue: It’s easier to handle than you think!

HYDERABAD: Snake Plant, also known as Dracaena trifasciata or Mother-in-law’s Tongue, is one of the easiest plants to care for and is great for homes and offices alike. Beyond its low-maintenance nature, it’s also celebrated for its air-purifying abilities, bringing both beauty and health benefits to any space.

Recently, I’ve noticed its popularity skyrocketing, with prices to match - both online and offline. If you’re put off by the premium cost, here’s a tip: ask a friend for a single leaf! This plant propagates easily (more on that below). And to give it the perfect environment and avoid common care mistakes, here’s what you should do:

Light and watering needs: Snake plants thrive in low to medium light, making them perfect for dim corners or spaces with limited sunlight. That said, avoid total darkness—no plant enjoys that! Overwatering is a common problem, as their roots are prone to rot. The key is to water sparingly, letting the soil dry out between waterings. Depending on your climate, watering every two to four weeks is usually enough.

Soil and fertiliser: A succulent-type soil mix works best for snake plants, as it provides good drainage and helps prevent soggy roots. These plants aren’t heavy feeders and only need a little fertiliser once or twice a year, preferably during their growing season (spring to summer). A diluted liquid fertiliser is ideal.

Temperature considerations: They prefer moderate temperatures, flourishing between 15-30°C. They’re great for indoor environments but should be kept away from cold drafts.

Common issues: If you notice yellowing or soggy leaves, it’s likely due to overwatering. Make sure your pot has proper drainage, and cut back on watering to prevent root rot.

Propagation tips: Simply cut a healthy leaf into 5-6 inch segments and plant the lower end 3-4 cm deep in soil. After a week, water the soil, and continue watering just once a month. New roots should begin to form in one-two months.

Super tip: This plant’s tolerance for low light makes it a great option for dark hallways or even bathrooms, where other plants might struggle. Its adaptability and resilience make it a must-have for any indoor garden!

Ekta Chaudhary

An author, and founder of Garden Up, a company dedicated to greenifying spaces, Ekta is a trusted voice in the gardening community

info@gardenup.in