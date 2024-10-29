One dead, 25 hospitalised after eating momos in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A suspected food poisoning incident linked to a popular roadside momo stall in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad has claimed the life of a woman and left over 25 others hospitalised.

Police have detained two persons, identified as Md Rajik (19) and Md Arman (35), in connection with the case. Victims who had consumed momos from the stall on Friday reported symptoms of food-borne illness, including vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain from Saturday onwards.

Reshma Begum, who was among the severely affected, was rushed to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) where she passed away.

Officials of the GHMC’s food safety wing found the stall - WOW Hot Momos at Nandinagar, Banjara Hills - to be operating without an FSSAI licence and in unsanitary conditions. Food samples were collected for analysis and the outlet at Banjara Hills, where the momos were sold and the kitchen at Chintal Basthi in Khairatabad, were sealed.