Warrior queens, women sages of india

HYDERABAD: At a recent FICCI FLO event in Hyderabad, renowned researcher and author Nilesh Nilkanth Oak highlights the overlooked contributions of powerful women in Indian history. His talk, titled Heroines of Dharma, sheds light on the remarkable roles these women played in shaping Indian civilisation.

These roles are often marginalised in mainstream narratives. Oak specifically talks about figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar, who led her army into battle while wisely governing her kingdom, and Maharani Tarabai Bhosale, who actively fought on the front lines- these were women whose bravery and leadership deserve their rightful places in history.

Oak’s research isn’t limited to warrior queens; his exploration of the Rig Veda revealed 54 women sages, or ‘Rishikas’, whose hymns are woven into this ancient text, reflecting the intellectual and spiritual influence women had in ancient India.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Oak’s approach is his use of astronomy to connect history with precise timelines. He explains how ancient Indian sages employed celestial observations to record historical events, likening astronomy to a clock. Through this method, Oak provides more accurate timelines for epic narratives like the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.