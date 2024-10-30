Amping up the aesthetic

HYDERABAD: In the last few years, having the perfect décor at home has become just as important as buying a house. Tables, chairs, cushions, sofas, lamps — everyone wants to amp up the aesthetic at home! And it’s not just about being easy on the eyes but also about hosting well.

Designers Shivan & Narresh recently showcased their latest home décor collection at Rivaayat - A Royal Celebration, which is all about the art of hosting. A collaboration between Glenmorangie and Shivan & Narresh, Rivaayat was hosted by Bobby Kandhari and Archie Paranji in Hyderabad. Shivan Bhatiya opens up to CE about the collection and more.

“Design means an aesthetic balance from the perspective of a designer. We don’t just make clothes but shoot a movie around them. We are the main directors of how this brand has to be. Every element of the brand’s library and language is dictated by few of us. Anything you give us, we can do,” says Shivan.

Elaborating on the new collection, he shares, “We have products which are inspired from a swirl of whiskey. There is a sofa inspired by the infinity swirl. The idea is to enjoy some beautiful scotch in the living room with friends. We have rugs, coasters and a printed festive pack of Glenmorangie.”

But where did the inspiration for such a unique collection come from? Shivan says it all started on a trip to Scotland. “Dr Bill Lumsden, master distiller for Glenmorangie, has a fine understanding of single malts. He helped us understand what Glenmorangie meant to the scotch world. He actually inspired us to collaborate and come up with this Delicious Design Project,” he recalls.

Elaborating on what’s next after living spaces, the designer informs, “Fine jewellery. I do fashion jewellery but fine jewellery is what I am interested in getting into. We are looking for the right partners to work with us. I need somebody who has the know-how about what it takes to make jewellery. I want to design very easy-to-wear everyday pieces.”