Festive lights, healthy insights

HYDERABAD: This Diwali, watch your health as you enjoy the colourful sparkles in the sky, or the festive fun might leave you with long-term health issues. If you’re thinking, “Why worry? I’m only lighting diyas,” good for you! But the fumes and toxic gases from all those chemical-filled fireworks won’t spare even the sensible ones. So, let’s dig into the health hazards Diwali can bring and go over some precautions to keep people around with different health conditions safe.

You might have noticed the glittery sheen on your hands after burning crackers, that sparkle is actually hazardous chemicals left behind on your skin. Fireworks commonly affect the skin and then the eyes, Dr Deepti Mehta, a retina specialist at Care Hospitals, explains how the chemicals involved can harm the eyes.

“Photophobia (sensitivity to light) often goes hand-in-hand with phonophobia (sensitivity to loud sounds),” she says. “Crackers stimulate photosensitivity, cause tinnitus, dizziness, migraines, and vertigo, and can even increase heart rate and cause blood pressure fluctuations. Sounds above 150 dB are dangerous. Fireworks use chemicals like sulphur, charcoal, nitrates, and phosphorous to enhance heating, and their fumes can cause severe redness, watering, and intense burning in the eyes. They erode the protective tear film, leaving the corneal surface exposed to damage.”

Dr Deepti emphasises that magnesium hydroxide and potassium nitrate—the chemicals responsible for those dazzling light effects—can melt corneal layers, leading to burns that scar the cornea. And sudden explosions can cause blunt trauma to the eyes, resulting in bleeding from iris vessels, retinal tears, and potentially irreversible vision loss.

She adds that alkali substances and other toxic chemicals like phosphorous, sulphur, and charcoal can damage the eye on exposure by breaking down proteins and harming the collagen, iris, lens, trabecular meshwork, and retina. The enzymes secreted due to tissue damage can further worsen the harm, sometimes leading to irreversible vision impairment.