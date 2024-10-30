Festive lights, healthy insights

HYDERABAD: This Diwali, watch your health as you enjoy the colourful sparkles in the sky, or the festive fun might leave you with long-term health issues. If you’re thinking, “Why worry? I’m only lighting diyas,” good for you! But the fumes and toxic gases from all those chemical-filled fireworks won’t spare even the sensible ones. So, let’s dig into the health hazards Diwali can bring and go over some precautions to keep people around with different health conditions safe.
You might have noticed the glittery sheen on your hands after burning crackers, that sparkle is actually hazardous chemicals left behind on your skin. Fireworks commonly affect the skin and then the eyes, Dr Deepti Mehta, a retina specialist at Care Hospitals, explains how the chemicals involved can harm the eyes.
“Photophobia (sensitivity to light) often goes hand-in-hand with phonophobia (sensitivity to loud sounds),” she says. “Crackers stimulate photosensitivity, cause tinnitus, dizziness, migraines, and vertigo, and can even increase heart rate and cause blood pressure fluctuations. Sounds above 150 dB are dangerous. Fireworks use chemicals like sulphur, charcoal, nitrates, and phosphorous to enhance heating, and their fumes can cause severe redness, watering, and intense burning in the eyes. They erode the protective tear film, leaving the corneal surface exposed to damage.”
Dr Deepti emphasises that magnesium hydroxide and potassium nitrate—the chemicals responsible for those dazzling light effects—can melt corneal layers, leading to burns that scar the cornea. And sudden explosions can cause blunt trauma to the eyes, resulting in bleeding from iris vessels, retinal tears, and potentially irreversible vision loss.
She adds that alkali substances and other toxic chemicals like phosphorous, sulphur, and charcoal can damage the eye on exposure by breaking down proteins and harming the collagen, iris, lens, trabecular meshwork, and retina. The enzymes secreted due to tissue damage can further worsen the harm, sometimes leading to irreversible vision impairment.
It’s not just the eyes—the white smoke in the air during Diwali can actually be harmful for everyone, but it’s especially dangerous for people with respiratory issues. According to Dr Chetan Rao Vaddepally, consultant interventional and transplant pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Diwali fumes from fireworks release a mix of harmful pollutants, including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides.
These pollutants can severely impact people with respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, and bronchitis. Inhaling them can cause airway irritation, shortness of breath, and inflammation, often triggering asthma attacks or worsening existing symptoms.
People with respiratory issues may experience coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness due to reduced oxygen intake. Dr Chetan suggests staying indoors, using air purifiers, wearing masks, and keeping emergency inhalers nearby to reduce exposure to harmful fumes and prevent complications during Diwali.
For those with heart conditions, Dr Pawan Poddar, director of Cath Lab and senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Yashoda Hospitals, advises stay indoors and avoid smoke exposure as much as possible. Because the fine particles and toxic gases can raise blood pressure, increase heart rate, and trigger inflammation, elevating the risk of heart attacks or other cardiovascular events.
Quick tips for managing skin burns during Diwali
Apply cold water or ointments: Gently running cold water over the burn for 10–15 minutes helps lower skin temperature, easing pain and minimising further damage. This cooling action can reduce swelling and prevent the burn from worsening, offering a soothing first step before any further care.
Cover with a sterile gauze: Protect the burn by gently covering it with sterile gauze or a clean cloth; avoid tight bandages.
Keep hydrated and moisturised: Drink plenty of water and use aloe vera gel or an unscented moisturiser to soothe the skin (avoid on open blisters).
Seek medical help for severe burns: For burns that blister, are deep, or cover a large area, consult a healthcare professional immediately.
(Inputs by Dr Padmaja Pinjala, senior consultant dermatologist, Yashoda Hospitals)