GHMC releases draft electoral roll, 46.22 lakh votes cast in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) released an integrated draft electoral roll for Hyderabad district, comprising 15 Assembly constituencies, on Tuesday.

According to the draft, there are as many as 46.22 lakh registered votes in the district; 23.53 lakh male voters, 22.68 lakh female voters and 343 third gender.

The final electoral roll, published on February 8, 2024, showed a net increase of 51,995 (1.14%) bringing the total to 45.70 lakh. Between February 8 and October 29, there were about 1.81 lakh additions and 1.29 lakh deletions.

In August 2024, the ECI announced a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. Citizens who turn 18 by this date and those who missed previous enrollment opportunities, can submit their applications for registration, objections, and corrections.