Healing with art

HYDERABAD: “Now, what I want you all to do is, draw your inner mask and outer mask,” instructs Vasavi Eriki as we grab our A4 sheets in unison and curiously look at the unknown faces on our screens at ‘Explore, Express and Heal’, an online art therapy workshop organised by Pause for Perspective. And Vasavi, an expressive art therapy practitioner and group facilitator, knows her art right from the start.

She first tells us to take slow, deep breaths. Sure, this is something we aren’t new to but sometimes, we need someone to remind us to just pause. And Vasavi holds space for us, easing us into what is going to be a deeply reflective workshop.

And no, you don’t have to be Picasso or Van Gogh to practice art therapy for yourself. All you need is an open mind to get in touch with your own emotions.

“The inner mask is more authentic, a side of you that you may not necessarily share with the outside world. The external mask is more about external expectations, how you want to be perceived by others,” explains Vasavi before telling us to draw these two masks.

When someone says ‘mask’, what do we think about? Perhaps the black and white twin masks popularised by theatre. But Vasavi says that our inner masks and outer masks don’t need to look like ‘masks’. “The shape, size, and colours are all up to you.

You can draw them side by side or on separate sheets. Your mask, your choice,” explains Vasavi. Over the next 20 minutes, we sit in front of our screens and just quietly draw and colour our masks—oval, circular, abstract, stick figures and whatnot. Vasavi also asks us to ‘journal’, which means to jot down words or phrases that we associate with either of the masks. “Now, notice any emotions that come up while you are drawing and be aware of the feeling,” she says.

The beauty of this art therapy workshop is how flexible it really is. It isn’t like a lesson at school where you have to sit through no matter what. “At any point of time, if you want to take five minutes for yourself and come back, it is completely okay,” reassures Vasavi.