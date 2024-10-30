INTERVIEW | ANR, Chiranjeevi shared a very nice rapport: Nagarjuna

HYDERABAD: The legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s 100th birth anniversary was celebrated on September 20. In a fitting tribute to ANR’s legacy, the Akkineni family organised the 20th ANR Award 2024 at Annapurna Studios founded in 1975 by ANR. Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious ANR Award for his lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan was the guest of honour and presented the award to Dr Konidela Chiranjeevi. The award ceremony was a blend of nostalgia and entertainment as celebrities from Telugu cinema and television came together to remember ANR and pay their respects to his memory. CE spoke with Nagarjuna about his father’s legacy, the essence of a true artist, and why quality movies remain relevant and will continue to do so forever.

Excerpts.

What does the ANR Award mean to you personally, given your family’s legacy in cinema?

The ANR Award represents my father’s vision to me. He believed in cinema, in people who contribute to it, and in the importance of recognising those contributions in a unique way. He believed in it, which is why he established this award. That’s how this whole tradition began.

In your opinion, what are the key contributions of ANR to the Indian film industry?

If I talk about his contributions to the Indian film industry, they add weight to this award. Any award is defined by the legacy it carries. He dedicated almost 80 of his 90 years to acting — whether in theatre, cinema, or related pursuits. He began at a time when there was no background score, in the silent era, when Indian cinema was just a decade old.

Almost single-handedly, he relocated the Telugu film industry from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh. Though this shift took nearly 20 years, he remained unwavering in his commitment to cinema. He wanted nothing else, only to contribute to the industry. Annapurna Studios is the sole creation bearing his legacy. He once said,

“After my death, I want my work to continue through others. That’s why I established the ANR Awards — to honour those who contribute to the film industry.”