Cracker bursting only from 8 to 10 pm: Cyberabad police

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police issued a notification on Wednesday banning the bursting of sound-emitting firecrackers on roads and public places, except between the permitted timings of 8 pm to 10 pm. Even then, the crackers should not exceed the permissible limits as specified by the Pollution Control Board, the police noted. The orders will be in force from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Saturday.

Those found violating the orders will be booked under the Hyderabad City Police Act and other relevant law, the police cautioned.

Follow safety norms: DCP to firecracker sellers

South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra held a coordination meeting with firecracker sellers on Wednesday and told them to ensure emergency preparedness while selling fireworks at their outlets. She directed the sellers to ensure the stores have proper ventilation, follow fire safety guidelines and store the crackers in licenced storage so that sales can take place in a safe environment.

The store owners were also advised to handle crackers with necessary protective gear and strictly avoid smoking in or near the outlets. The police warned the store owners that all crackers must be sold under adult supervision with informative labelling. “Strict surveillance and security arrangements should be made to prevent any untoward incident in fireworks stores,” the police added.