Cyberabad police register eight cases following hoax bomb threats on flights

HYDERABAD: In the last 10 days, Cyberabad police have registered eight cases related to a series of hoax bomb threats targeting flights arriving at or departing from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The threats, all sent from anonymous accounts on the microblogging platform X, targeted various flights departing to or arriving from Hyderabad.

Authorities confirmed that on Tuesday alone, bomb threats were reported for six flights of IndiGo and Air India at RGIA. Nationwide, over 72 such threats were issued to airlines, prompting heightened security across multiple airports. In Hyderabad, the RGIA police responded with intensified security screenings for flights and passengers. “Following thorough inspections by a special committee, all threats were ultimately classified as non-specific or hoaxes,” sources stated.

An investigation is underway to trace the origin of these threats. The first incident was reported on October 20, when airport security officials identified a post on X threatening multiple airlines at RGIA. In response, RGIA police registered a case. Thereafter, a series of tweets with bomb threats were notified by the airport officials to the police.

RGIA police have registered cases under Sections 353(2) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 66D of the IT Act, citing charges of spreading false information, criminal intimidation via anonymous communication, and cheating by impersonation.