Fun, family, festival of lights!

HYDERABAD: Diwali is a celebration of joy, happiness, togetherness, and, of course, lights. Each year, the excitement for the festival grows, sparking nostalgia for many who remember the cherished Diwali celebrations of their childhood. The festival’s joy is contagious, extending to everyone, including film stars. This Diwali, Shreya Veronica speaks to celebrities who share their favourite memories of the festival, recounting moments from their childhood and the special traditions they’d love to relive.

Payal Rajput: Reliving happy moments

Diwali has always held a special place in my heart, bringing a sense of peace and tranquility. Since childhood, I’ve eagerly looked forward to this festival. Our routine remains the same: we deep-clean the house, go on shopping sprees, and after the Laxmi Ganesh pooja, my favourite part begins — enjoying aloo puri with my family.

Diwali is such a wonderful opportunity to gather with loved ones and spend quality time together. I always prioritise being at home with my mom and dad, ensuring they’re part of this special day, no matter what. When I was younger, my brother and I would divide the firecrackers. I never liked setting them off; instead, I enjoyed collecting them. But the very next day, my brother would burn all my crackers, and I would end up scolding him for it! I truly wish I could relive that moment.

Abhiinav Gomatam: Diwali is all about family gatherings

One of my favourite childhood Diwali memories was visiting my grandma’s place, where I’d mix my crackers with my cousins, and we’d spend the night lighting them. For me, family gatherings are a big part of Diwali. That tradition of coming together on this day is something I cherish and want to emphasise.