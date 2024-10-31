Fun, family, festival of lights!

HYDERABAD: Diwali is a celebration of joy, happiness, togetherness, and, of course, lights. Each year, the excitement for the festival grows, sparking nostalgia for many who remember the cherished Diwali celebrations of their childhood. The festival’s joy is contagious, extending to everyone, including film stars. This Diwali, Shreya Veronica speaks to celebrities who share their favourite memories of the festival, recounting moments from their childhood and the special traditions they’d love to relive.
Payal Rajput: Reliving happy moments
Diwali has always held a special place in my heart, bringing a sense of peace and tranquility. Since childhood, I’ve eagerly looked forward to this festival. Our routine remains the same: we deep-clean the house, go on shopping sprees, and after the Laxmi Ganesh pooja, my favourite part begins — enjoying aloo puri with my family.
Diwali is such a wonderful opportunity to gather with loved ones and spend quality time together. I always prioritise being at home with my mom and dad, ensuring they’re part of this special day, no matter what. When I was younger, my brother and I would divide the firecrackers. I never liked setting them off; instead, I enjoyed collecting them. But the very next day, my brother would burn all my crackers, and I would end up scolding him for it! I truly wish I could relive that moment.
Abhiinav Gomatam: Diwali is all about family gatherings
One of my favourite childhood Diwali memories was visiting my grandma’s place, where I’d mix my crackers with my cousins, and we’d spend the night lighting them. For me, family gatherings are a big part of Diwali. That tradition of coming together on this day is something I cherish and want to emphasise.
Pragya Jaiswal: Diwali isn’t complete without family
Diwali has always been the most special time for my family. We celebrate for five days straight, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, with each day filled with rituals, laughter, and traditional treats. I decorate the house with diyas and beautiful rangolis, making memories that feel magical. Diwali wouldn’t be the same without family, laughter, and, of course, delicious food. Those are the moments I’d love to recreate every year.
Adivi Sesh: A safe and happy diwali with dogs
Growing up, I loved bursting firecrackers and lighting flower pots with my friends. But one Diwali, I noticed a local street dog hiding under a car, terrified of the noise. That moment changed things for me, and since then, I’ve found more joy in lighting diyas instead of crackers. Lighting lamps became something everyone in the family could enjoy together, including my grandparents. Every Diwali, I now focus on buying clothes for family, performing the Lakshmi Puja with Amma, and lighting diyas — all while keeping my dogs calm and happy.
Manchu Lakshmi: Diwali is a food fest
In our family, festivals are always celebrated on a grand scale — whether it’s Vinayaka Chavithi, Dusshera, Pongal, or Diwali. As kids, my dad would take us to the cracker shop and let us pick whatever we wanted. He loved fireworks, so he’d double or triple what we bought! But would I want to recreate that now? No, I’ve stopped bursting crackers as I became aware of their environmental impact. Now, my Diwali lights are only diyas, and my focus is on food! I have a few people over and enough food to induce a food coma — at least three dishes per person!