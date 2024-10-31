Mayonnaise made from raw eggs banned in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS), Telangana, has imposed a year-long ban on the production, storage and sale across the state of mayonnaise made with raw eggs.

In a notification on Wednesday, the CFS stated that the ban, effective from October 30, was in place to protect public health. The ban specifically targets mayonnaise prepared by Food Business Operators (FBOs) using unpasteurised raw eggs for commercial purposes. It does not extend to mayonnaise made with pasteurised eggs, provided it meets contamination prevention measures and holds valid FSSAI certification.

According to reports from recent enforcement activities and public complaints, mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs has been suspected in multiple food poisoning cases across the state.

This action follows Section 18(1)(f) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which mandates that if there is a reasonable suspicion that a food product poses a health risk, the food authority and CFS must take appropriate steps to inform the public about the risk, specifying the food type, the health risks it poses and the measures being taken to prevent or eliminate that risk.

Known commonly as “mayo”, mayonnaise is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice, and is widely used as a condiment in sandwiches, salads, appetisers, snacks, shawarma and various other dishes.