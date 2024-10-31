Rhythmic Diwali

HYDERABAD: While the city sparkled with festive lights and everyone got ready for Diwali celebrations—kids stocked up on fireworks and families busy with traditional rituals—music lovers found their own way to celebrate at Swar Deepawali. On a perfect Sunday morning—a convenient time for all—Tatvaa Arts hosted the fourth edition of this festive concert in the lush Botanical Gardens of Kondapur.

The stage, surrounded by calm greenery, came alive as birds joined the dawn chorus. The vibe set the scene for a soulful morning of Hindustani Classical music. Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar began with Raag Bilaskhani Todi, presenting Shri Kameshwari and Durge Bhavani Dayani, two beautiful pieces devoted to the divine feminine.

Pandit Abhyankar shared a bit of his experience, saying, “Performing in Hyderabad during Diwali was truly special. There’s something magical about the Diwali season—the air is filled with a collective joy, a readiness to celebrate, and that energy flows straight into the performance. My history with Hyderabad goes back to 1986, and every time I perform here, I feel embraced by the audience, which knows my music so well. Their warmth is something I always look forward to.”

Following the devotional opening, Pandit Abhyankar transitioned to Raag Bhatiyaar, where he skillfully rendered Ya Mohan Ke Mai Roop Lubhani in Rupak Taal and Jago Jago Nanda Ke Laal in Drut Ektaal, beautifully depicting the playful and divine side of Lord Krishna.

Not just the audience, even Pandit Abhyankar was captivated by the setting. “The morning ambiance was another highlight,” he said, adding, “Tatvaa Arts and their wonderful volunteers created a beautiful garden setting that felt almost sacred in its tranquility. The gentle, calm atmosphere brought out the depth in every note, making the music feel as if it were in harmony with nature itself. It’s rare to have such an atmosphere during a performance, and today’s setting made it unforgettable.”

The audience, meanwhile, enjoyed an array of Marathi abhangs and Hindi bhajans like Saint Eknath’s composition on Pandharpur’s spiritual essence, Saint Meera Bai’s Raam Naam Rasa Peeje, and Saint Ramdas Swami’s Dhyan Lagale Ramache, all celebrating the divine.