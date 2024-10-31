Rhythmic Diwali

HYDERABAD: While the city sparkled with festive lights and everyone got ready for Diwali celebrations—kids stocked up on fireworks and families busy with traditional rituals—music lovers found their own way to celebrate at Swar Deepawali. On a perfect Sunday morning—a convenient time for all—Tatvaa Arts hosted the fourth edition of this festive concert in the lush Botanical Gardens of Kondapur.
The stage, surrounded by calm greenery, came alive as birds joined the dawn chorus. The vibe set the scene for a soulful morning of Hindustani Classical music. Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar began with Raag Bilaskhani Todi, presenting Shri Kameshwari and Durge Bhavani Dayani, two beautiful pieces devoted to the divine feminine.
Pandit Abhyankar shared a bit of his experience, saying, “Performing in Hyderabad during Diwali was truly special. There’s something magical about the Diwali season—the air is filled with a collective joy, a readiness to celebrate, and that energy flows straight into the performance. My history with Hyderabad goes back to 1986, and every time I perform here, I feel embraced by the audience, which knows my music so well. Their warmth is something I always look forward to.”
Following the devotional opening, Pandit Abhyankar transitioned to Raag Bhatiyaar, where he skillfully rendered Ya Mohan Ke Mai Roop Lubhani in Rupak Taal and Jago Jago Nanda Ke Laal in Drut Ektaal, beautifully depicting the playful and divine side of Lord Krishna.
Not just the audience, even Pandit Abhyankar was captivated by the setting. “The morning ambiance was another highlight,” he said, adding, “Tatvaa Arts and their wonderful volunteers created a beautiful garden setting that felt almost sacred in its tranquility. The gentle, calm atmosphere brought out the depth in every note, making the music feel as if it were in harmony with nature itself. It’s rare to have such an atmosphere during a performance, and today’s setting made it unforgettable.”
The audience, meanwhile, enjoyed an array of Marathi abhangs and Hindi bhajans like Saint Eknath’s composition on Pandharpur’s spiritual essence, Saint Meera Bai’s Raam Naam Rasa Peeje, and Saint Ramdas Swami’s Dhyan Lagale Ramache, all celebrating the divine.
The performance ended on a meditative note with Guru Nanak ji’s Ram Sumir Ram Sumir and Saint Tukaram’s Aata Kothe Dhave Man, which speaks about finding peace in the divine.
Pandit Abhyankar’s performance was enhanced by Ajinkya Joshi on the tabla, Nilay Salvi on the harmonium, Uddhav Kumbhar on the side rhythm, and Prathamesh Taralkar on the pakhawaj, with vocal support from Saiprasad Panchal, Rudrapratap Dubey, and Aboli Deshpande. Their collaboration added depth to the recital, filling the morning with a special energy.
Asked about the Hyderabad audience, Pandit Abhyankar described them as unique, expressing, “Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart. The city has a blend of North and South Indian classical influences, and the rasikas here really understand the nuances of classical music. They don’t just applaud—they express with their faces, and you feel their energy as they listen. The seating was close, so it felt like each person was part of the music. With over 1,200 people there, and many standing at the sides, the audience’s energy helped shape the performance. It was an experience I won’t forget.”