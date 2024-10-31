TGSPF to provide security cover to Secretariat

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to entrust the security of the Secretariat to the Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF) with immediate effect.

Currently, Telangana Special Police personnel are performing security duties with armed guards patrolling the Secretariat, controlling access and conducting anti-sabotage checks.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday issued orders handing over these responsibilities to the TGSPF.

On August 5, 2024, the director general of police (DGP) wrote to the state government requesting to issue instructions to the DG, Special Protection Force to take over security from Telangana Special Police since TGSPF is a specialised force with its personnel trained to protect establishments like industries, buildings and airports.

Taking the DGP’s letter into consideration, the state government has directed the DG, TGSPF to take over the security arrangements at Secretariat from Telangana Special Police with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, OCTOPUS and the Hyderabad city police will continue to attend to the responsibilities as Quick Reaction Team (QRT) at the Secretariat.