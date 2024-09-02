Couple dies by suicide after killing kids

HYDERABAD: A couple allegedly died by suicide after killing their two children in Gajularamam under Jeedimetla police station due to financial crisis. The victims are identified as Venkatesh (40) and Varshini (30) and their two children Rishikanth (11) and Vihanth (3), police confirmed.

The police said that the couple had come to Hyderabad from Mancherial in search of better living opportunities.

At around 1.30 am on Sunday, Venkatesh messaged his father, Komaraiah. Strangely, his message contained contact details of his neighbour and watchman. When a confused Komaraiah called up Venkatesh, there was no response.

His father then called Venkatesh’s neighbour to inquire about his son.

His neighbour said: “We tried calling them over the phone, but they did not pick up. So we ran the bell and knocked on the door but there was no response. When we broke the door open, we saw the bodies of Venkatesh, his wife and two children.”

“We then alerted the apartments association and also informed the police,” he added.

Komaraiah told police that the couple had been married for over nine years.

In his complaint to the police, he confided that Venkatesh, who was working at a software company in Gachibowli, was addicted to online betting games.

Previously, Venkatesh reportedly incurred debts due to his addiction and his father is said to have intervened and helped him.