Hotels told to focus on safety of women

HYDERABAD: Amidst rising concerns of the safety of women during their stay in hotels, DGP of Women Safety Wing Shikha Goel on Monday held a coordination meeting with leading hotel aggregators in the city and urged them to reinforce security protocols in their hotel premises.

Following the meeting, hotel aggregators stated that they will enforce a strict ID verification process during check-in, wherein original ID cards are mandatory and the register entry format will be standardised. In terms of CCTV surveillance, the officials agreed to extend the backup of footage from the current 30-60 days period to 90 days. They also said that regular audits would be held to check if the CCTVs are functional.

Aggregators said they would implement an antecedent verification mechanism to ensure the credibility of the hotel staff. They also said they would ensure digital safety measures and emergency protocol to ensure the safety of women in the hotel premises.