Barefoot wonders

HYDERABAD: Walking barefoot isn’t just a way to feel closer to nature — it’s also a great way to improve your health. When you let your feet touch the ground directly, whether it’s grass, sand, or even smooth gravel, you give your body a chance to move in a more natural way, which can have several benefits.

One of the most noticeable benefits is that walking barefoot can make your feet stronger. Shoes often support your feet too much, which can cause the muscles, tendons, and ligaments in your feet to become weaker over time. But when you walk barefoot, your feet have to work harder. This can make them stronger and more flexible, which is especially good for preventing problems like flat feet or plantar fasciitis. Dr Kishore B Reddy, Managing Director and Head of Orthopaedics, Amor Hospitals, says, “Walking barefoot on safe surfaces like grass or sand strengthens foot muscles, improves posture, and enhances knee health.”

Another big plus of walking barefoot is it helps with your posture and balance. Without shoes, your body can move more freely, which can help align your spine and improve your overall posture. Better posture can ease back pain, a common issue for many people. Plus, feeling the ground directly under your feet gives you better awareness of your body’s position, which can improve your balance. This is especially helpful for older adults who might struggle with stability.

Barefoot walking also boosts circulation in your feet and legs. According to Dr Polisetty Sandeep Kumar PT, MPT Sports, LSCCT(UK), PGDOMP (Japan) and Head of the Department Physiotherapy at Renova Century Hospitals, “The natural foot movements and increased muscle activity from walking barefoot stimulate blood flow in the feet and lower legs.” This increased blood flow can reduce the risk of problems like varicose veins and swelling.