Decoding the vagaries of bipolar disorder

HYDERABAD: Mental health in India, well, it’s still quite hush-hush. Against this crude reality, Bollywood director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s daughter Ishaa Chopra, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has gone the distance with her newly launched Finding Order in Disorder—A Bipolar Memoir. In her memoir, Ishaa very lucidly explains what it feels like to live with bipolar disorder and speaks about her repeated hospitalisations, heavy medication and heartbreak, advocating dance, yoga and art therapy to cope.

Indeed, it is important to understand bipolar disorder and all its parts and parcels. CE speaks to a mental health expert to decode the disorder.

What is bipolar disorder?

“Simply put, bipolar disorder is a complex mental health condition that is characterised by extreme mood swings. This can significantly impact a person’s life,” says Hyderabad-based clinical psychologist Dr Shripuja Siddamsetty.

How does bipolar disorder play out?

While every individual with bipolar disorder experiences the disorder very differently, experts call it ‘bipolar’ because moods tend to swing to two extremes, one being mania and other being depression. Mania, Dr Shripuja explains, is a feeling of being extremely happy and full of energy but also a little out of control.

“My 43-year-old sister and I once went to a cafe. She suddenly started speaking loudly and excitedly to someone at the next table, completely ignoring me. After a month, she suddenly became very sad and didn’t want to talk at all. Then suddenly, she would become normal and deny anything was wrong. It worried me seeing my sister like that,” bemoans Archana, a 50-year-old teacher.

It isn’t uncommon for those with bipolar disorder to have bouts of normalcy where they believe they are completely alright, says Dr Shripuja. Experts have branched bipolar disorder into two brackets, Bipolar I Disorder and Bipolar II Disorder.

Bipolar I Disorder: Characterised by mania, where there is extreme irritability, excitement and over-socialising.

Bipolar II Disorder: Characterised by depressive episodes, loss of appetite and interest in daily work.

Does bipolar disorder affect children?

Several studies point out that around 80% of bipolar disorder cases are genetic. If one parent has the disorder, there is a 10% chance that the child will have it too. If both parents have the disorder, there is a 40% chance that the disorder will be inherited by the child.