Manufacturing boost needed to make Telangana AI leader: TASK CEO

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the upcoming two-day AI Summit at HICC, Shrikant Sinha, CEO of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), an ecosystem partner under the Department of ITE&C, highlighted the need for a substantial boost in manufacturing to position Telangana as a leader in AI both nationally and globally.

Speaking to Sinha told TNIE: “Around 94% to 96% of the state’s students are enrolling in IT, CS and other courses. Then, the pharmaceutical, aerospace and electronics industry have huge demands. Most GCCs are now based in Hyderabad. The government has established the BFSI consortium to train students, enhance their skills and then place them in suitable roles. So that’s where the model is shifting.”

He also emphasised the importance of plug-and-play infrastructure, akin to T-Hub and tech parks in the city, in helping Hyderabad become a global AI capital. “It takes limited resources of the company to set up their office here initially. They will be happy to come, pool into talent, noting they have got infrastructure and talent already. Later on they can open their own offices,” Sinha added.

Formed in 2014, TASK works with nearly 750 government and private institutions, including degree, social welfare, tribal welfare colleges, polytechnics, pharma and MBA/MCA institutions, to help students secure entry-level jobs with corporate partners. Recruits typically receive average salaries ranging from Rs 2.3 to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. Sinha pointed out that TASK has helped close to 8,000 to 9,000 graduates to attain employment in the 2023-24 academic session and around 35,000 students in its 10 years of formation. At present, the organisation has 12 training centres in several districts, including two in Hyderabad (Masab Tank and Chanchalguda) and one for tribal communities in Asifabad.

Regarding the state government’s goal of positioning Hyderabad as the leading AI capital ahead of Bengaluru, Sinha remarked, “Today Telangana has a strong ecosystem with T-Hub, the focal point for all startups and AI startups. Then we also have We Hub, RICH (Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad). One needs entry level manpower to sustain and we are going to skill a lot of people for the same.”