Weaves of tradition

HYDERABAD: The ambiance of the Crafts Council of Telangana embodied the atmosphere of a sacred space, where every detail offered a deep sense of calmness. The air was subtly scented with incense, blending with the soft strains of traditional music playing in the background. Soft, golden light filled the space, casting a gentle glow on the intricate textiles that shimmered with divine patterns. Rich fabrics draped the walls, adorned with radiant depictions of Shreenathji, each one a stunning display of meticulous craftsmanship that enthralled the audience.

This serene, spiritually charged atmosphere is part of ‘Swaroop — A Masterclass in Textile and Handicrafts Artistry Featuring Shreenathji’, Gaurang Shah’s latest textile exhibition where art and devotion come together. The centuries-old textile traditions are reimagined to honour Shreenathji, the divine deity of Pushti Marg, in all his glory.

This project showcases various forms of Shreenathji, rendered through a spectrum of handcrafted textiles and handicrafts from across India. Commenting on his latest project, Gaurang Shah states, “Through ‘Swaroop’, I aim to showcase the incredible diversity of our Jamdani weave technique, textiles, and handicrafts culture, demonstrating how it can adapt to any design theory we envision. Shreenathji, depicted in different techniques, takes on new dimensions, each telling its own story. It is this versatility and depth that make our craft heritage truly remarkable.”

Talking about the different types of weaves and embroideries incorporated in the exhibition, he says, “There are almost 22 weaves and paintings exhibited here. We incorporated the Jamdani weaving technique, particularly from Srikakulam, Venkatagiri, and Srinagar. The Chikan embroidery of Lucknow and the vibrant Kasuti from Dharwad which offer a delicate touch contrast with the rich Gota Patti work from Jaipur that adds a festive shimmer. Additionally, there’s also Aari embroidery, with its roots in Kashmir, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Dhaka, combined with intricate beadwork.”