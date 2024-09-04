‘World has woken up to India’

HYDERABAD: After dressing some of the world’s most iconic celebrities, from Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian and from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, Falguni Shane Peacock, synonymous with luxury, glamour, and innovation in the Indian fashion industry, has taken on a new challenge. The renowned couturiers have collaborated with Swadesh, a brand that champions Indian craftsmanship, helmed by Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation. This exclusive showcase was recently launched at Swadesh’s flagship store in Jubilee Hills. Not only does this collaboration extend the couture showcased at India Couture Week but it also marks the 20th anniversary of Falguni Shane Peacock, celebrating a fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with haute couture.

Falguni Shane Peacock’s collaboration with Swadesh blends traditional techniques with cutting-edge fashion design. The collection features iconic Indian crafts such as Kanjeevaram silks, Chikankari embroidery, and Banarasi brocades, meticulously designed to reflect the ethos of both brands.

“We are excited to unveil this exclusive FSP monogram-laden edit, an extension of our Rang Mahal collection showcased at the India Couture Week 2024. For the first time, we’ve worked with treasured textiles of India and adorned them with motifs that draw inspiration from India’s rich heritage and culture. This limited-edition collection features bespoke sarees with intricate zari work,” says Falguni Peacock, co-founder of Falguni Shane Peacock.

Elaborating on how the collaboration came about, the designer duo explains, “It was so organic. We had just gone to meet Mrs Ambani while preparing for the India Couture Week show, which had an India-inspired theme. We thought, ‘Let’s do something with Swadesh because Swadesh is so India-inspired, promoting crafts, handlooms, and textiles.’ We shared this idea with Mrs Ambani, and it just happened naturally. We created some amazing Chikankari pieces and a whole range of beautiful Indian textiles.”

Speaking about the conceptualisation of the capsule edit, they say, “When you talk about Indian crafts and textiles, they come with so many inherent designs — peacocks, lotuses. It’s about how we can reinterpret these designs in a different manner. We have created about 20 pieces featuring beautiful dupattas, full saree looks, Banarasi lehengas, and even men’s sherwanis. We’ve approached this in a very modern way, showing how textiles can be dressed up, dressed down, and worn as an entire look. People often have a different perception of textiles, but we feel it’s the root and main centerpiece of every design.”