At least 23 eminent speakers to address GAIS

At least 23 eminent speakers will be speaking the summit, including Daniela Combe, VP of IBM; Shailesh Kumar, CoE AI/ML of Jio Communications; Eric Smith, senior adviser in the US State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology; and Sal Khan, head of Khan Academy, who has been playing a key role in developing technical solutions in AI.

Some of the subjects on which speakers will deliver their keynote addresses are — The Future of India: India AI @ 2047, The Future of our World: The Worldview on India and Governance: Building Sovereign AI for India.

Along with discussing future opportunities and new innovations in the summit, the delegates will debate the issues of impact, regulation and challenges of AI on society as a social responsibility. Several events will also take places over the two days such as ‘Strategic Integration of Artificial Intelligence for the Skill Development Ecosystem in Telangana’ by UNDP and Y-Hub, ‘AI for Social Good: Innovation for Impact’ by Wadhwani AI and NASSCOM, ‘Netherlands co-creating AI technologies with India’ by its support office in the city and ‘AI and Agritech in the Australia-India relationship’ by Australian Consulate General based out of Bengaluru and Hackathon by MaTH (T-Hub).

Research, startup cutting-edge demos, and innovative projects that are under development will also be presented in the conference. It will host 25 special programmes on the development of AI. Some of the key exploration areas will be pushing boundaries for innovation, how AI can become a tool for social change, paradigm shift in the industry, and safe AI.Along with the main venue, four additional stages have been set up for the two-day international conference. Arrangements have been made to hold panel discussions with prominent leaders in the AI industry and sessions on different topics concerning AI on all platforms.

It may be mentioned here that the government has announced plans to establish an AI city on 200 acres in the proposed Fourth City. The government is hoping that GAIS will showcase Telangana’s IT growth to the world and project Hyderabad as the best destination for IT investments. During his recent visit to the US, the chief minister announced that his government accorded top priority to promoting and establishing Telangana as the worldwide hub of AI.