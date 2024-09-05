Life, the tallest teacher of them all

HYDERABAD: Teachers are undeniably a very important part of a student’s life, shaping their future one lesson at a time. But of all the marvellous teachers out there, isn’t life the biggest teacher? For it teaches everyone different lessons to help them defeat the odds. So, on this Teacher’s Day, CE listens as Hyderabadis recall life’s greatest teachings.
PADMASHREE JAKATI, 25, TEACHER
“I never wanted to be a teacher. But I’d always be the one teaching my friends just hours before the exam began,” giggles Padmashree, quipping, “And they’d pass, you know? Everyone would always tell me I should become a teacher. But I’d brush it off.”
But teaching, Padmashree says, came ever so naturally to her and she started teaching a class of 11-year-olds. “Tweens. I think that’s what they’re called. What a ruckus they made. They’d pass very personal and rude comments at me, to the point where I broke down one day,” laments the teacher, adding that her age made it harder to garner respect in the field.
“It was so difficult. But I promised myself that I would never be the kind of teacher I had back in school and yes, I think that was the turning point for me. I rose above the situation,” Padmashree says.
But she wanted to quit many times, believing that teaching just wasn’t her path. “Ironically, teaching has been my greatest teacher. It has taught me how to be strong, positive and hopeful,” she says. The passion for teaching is amply evident in her voice when she talks about her next adventure—teaching college students. “Ah, I’m open to life’s lessons and hopeful as ever,” she chuckles.
VISHNU VIMAL, 32, DANCER, SINGER AND THEATRE ARTISTE
“After working for over six years in the IT industry, I took a break and that’s when the second wave hit. No matter how hard I tried, I didn’t get a job and it all just went downhill from there. At one point, I had just `200 in my bank account. I remember looking at myself in the mirror and asking, ‘Am I worthless’?,” says Vishnu, adding that fear and sadness gripped him every day.
Vishnu always had a penchant for the arts and when life threw the biggest challenge at him, something happened. “Someone called me to an event and I sang Hindi and Telugu songs for three hours. In the next two months, invites poured in,” he says, expressing that life taught him resilience and confidence.
So when a brief lull engulfed his life again, Vishnu stood like a rock. “I was then cast in the Telugu web-series, Maya Bazaar For Sale. And then, things really took off,” he cheerily says.
Today, Vishnu is a well-known Bharatanatyam dancer, singer and theatre artiste who performs on several stages, including Rangabhoomi. “I am very grateful for all those challenges because they taught me how to take risks,” the artiste says.
VIJAYMOHAN SINGHAM, 65, PARA ATHLETICS COACH
In his younger days, Vijay worked in the Telangana Civil Supplies Department. But as a licensed shooter, his heart was always at the shooting range. “I would feel sad that I could not pursue it as a career but knew I had to fulfil responsibilities. However, when I retired, life suddenly felt empty. One day, paracyclist Aditya Mehta asked me to be the shooting coach at Aditya Mehta Foundation’s Infinity Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre. And just like that, I was back at the range again,” says Vijay, adding that life sent these para athlete youngsters as his biggest teachers.
Vijay trains 15 para athletes for state, national and international tournaments. “Many think that a person with disabilities has nothing to look forward to. But these youngsters…their dedication and positivity are lessons for me as a coach, teaching me to be equally dedicated even on tough days,” he says.
So when two of his students didn’t make it to the Olympic qualifiers, Vijay says that he was far from dejected. “Olympics isn’t a joke. These youngsters are fantastic and will reach great heights.” The coach laughs when he looks back on life’s travails, saying, “Though life did not allow me to pursue the sport, everytime my para athletes win a medal, it is a win for me. So hey, I won at life!”