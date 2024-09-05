Life, the tallest teacher of them all

HYDERABAD: Teachers are undeniably a very important part of a student’s life, shaping their future one lesson at a time. But of all the marvellous teachers out there, isn’t life the biggest teacher? For it teaches everyone different lessons to help them defeat the odds. So, on this Teacher’s Day, CE listens as Hyderabadis recall life’s greatest teachings.

PADMASHREE JAKATI, 25, TEACHER

“I never wanted to be a teacher. But I’d always be the one teaching my friends just hours before the exam began,” giggles Padmashree, quipping, “And they’d pass, you know? Everyone would always tell me I should become a teacher. But I’d brush it off.”

But teaching, Padmashree says, came ever so naturally to her and she started teaching a class of 11-year-olds. “Tweens. I think that’s what they’re called. What a ruckus they made. They’d pass very personal and rude comments at me, to the point where I broke down one day,” laments the teacher, adding that her age made it harder to garner respect in the field.

“It was so difficult. But I promised myself that I would never be the kind of teacher I had back in school and yes, I think that was the turning point for me. I rose above the situation,” Padmashree says.

But she wanted to quit many times, believing that teaching just wasn’t her path. “Ironically, teaching has been my greatest teacher. It has taught me how to be strong, positive and hopeful,” she says. The passion for teaching is amply evident in her voice when she talks about her next adventure—teaching college students. “Ah, I’m open to life’s lessons and hopeful as ever,” she chuckles.

VISHNU VIMAL, 32, DANCER, SINGER AND THEATRE ARTISTE

“After working for over six years in the IT industry, I took a break and that’s when the second wave hit. No matter how hard I tried, I didn’t get a job and it all just went downhill from there. At one point, I had just `200 in my bank account. I remember looking at myself in the mirror and asking, ‘Am I worthless’?,” says Vishnu, adding that fear and sadness gripped him every day.

Vishnu always had a penchant for the arts and when life threw the biggest challenge at him, something happened. “Someone called me to an event and I sang Hindi and Telugu songs for three hours. In the next two months, invites poured in,” he says, expressing that life taught him resilience and confidence.