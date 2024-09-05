Telangana: Poetry on stage

HYDERABAD: Imagine the beauty of the six Indian seasons woven into a tapestry of emotions. In the show ‘Tamrapatra Live’ we witness the ever-changing moods of Goddess Alamelumanga as she eagerly awaits her beloved Venkateswara. Picture these lines derived from Annamacharya’s poetry, read by Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant during her performance: “The blooms cascading from her hair herald the arrival of Vasanta (spring). Her fiery passion sets in the heat of Greeshma (summer). As the sweat pours down her body, Varsha (monsoon) takes over. Her eyes, like moonlight, bring the gentle glow of Sharad (autumn). Whispers behind closed doors—that’s Hemanta (pre-winter). And when Venkatesa finally embraces her with all his love, they are lost together in the chill of Shishira (winter).” Isn’t that just magical?

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Shankarananda Kalakshetra in association with the Department of Culture, Government of Telangana, ‘Tamrapatra Live’ is a unique classical dance feature based exclusively on the exquisite poetry of Annamacharya, with music composed by Hyderabad’s own late Sathiraju Venumadhav.

Blending different dance styles such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniattam, the show featured five of India’s leading dancers: Ananda Shankar Jayant, Anupama Kylash, Deepika Reddy, Gopika Varma, and Vaibhav Arekar. The evening opened with all five dancers coming together to pay obeisance to Saint Annamacharya.

The mood then shifted to a poignant note as Mumbai Bharatanatyam dancer Vaibhav Arekar embodied Krishna in Dwaraka many decades after ‘He’ left Brindavan, reminiscing about ‘His’ last moments with Radha before he left for Mathura. Krishna’s yearning for Radha was beautifully captured in Talachina Hridayama set in Raaga Abheri. Vaibhav’s performance was deeply moving.

Next, Krishna’s beloved Radha came alive in Gopika Varma’s portrayal through the swaying and graceful Mohiniattam dance style. Radha, too, remembers Krishna and their moments of intimacy in this rare Sanskrit sankeerthana, Ati Shobiteyam, set in Raaga Sama.

‘Tamrapatra’ was originally a year-long online series of teachings on rare Annamacharya sankeerthanas, reaching hundreds of dancers across the globe through Ananda Shankar Jayant’s online platform, Natyarambha. Ananda Shankar Jayant said, “For this ‘Tamrapatra Live’, we brought five of the 12 Annamacharya sankeerthanas, composed by the late Sathiraju Venumadhav. It was envisioned and taught by 12 of India’s leading classical dancers across different dance styles, each in their own distinct style and methodology. They shared not just their choreography but also their creative processes with great generosity to dancers and scholars worldwide.”