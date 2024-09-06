HMDA to publish final notifications for lakes by November 1

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has begun the process of publishing final notification for the survey of 269 lakes in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Siddipet, Medak and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts, falling in Hyderabad Metropolitan Area, by November 1.

HMDA metropolitan commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed held a video conference with the collectors and additional collectors (local bodies) of the seven districts regarding the preliminary and final notifications. Ahmed asked the collectors to expedite the process. The process is being monitored on a weekly basis through video conference with the district collectors and additional collectors concerned with HMDA area every Monday.

The HMDA said that while 269 preliminary notifications were received from the districts, 65 lakes have been surveyed. Of the above, preliminary notifications were published for 30 while 239 preliminary notifications are under scrutiny. Final notifications for 51 lakes have been received from districts.