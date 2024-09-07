Korea on my plate

HYDERABAD: Korean food has taken Hyderabad by storm, and Goguryeo in Hitech City, Madhapur, is at the heart of this culinary wave. With its rising popularity, fuelled by the global influence of K-pop and K-dramas it’s no surprise that this charming spot has quickly become a favourite. As you step into Goguryeo, you’re instantly transported to the bustling streets of Seoul. The ambiance is a delightful mix of modern and traditional, with subtle nods to beloved K-dramas like Business Proposal and Goblin, while posters of K-pop sensations like Blackpink and BTS bring a youthful energy to the space. The lush greenery throughout the restaurant adds to the warm and inviting atmosphere, making it an ideal spot to unwind with friends or enjoy a cozy family meal.

Choi Mi Young, the owner of Goguryeo, shared the inspiration behind opening this unique spot. “With the rise of Korean dramas, people all over the world were introduced to Korean culture and food. I wanted to give everyone the chance to experience Korean cuisine firsthand,” she explained. This passion for sharing her culture shines through in every aspect of the restaurant.

The menu at Goguryeo is full of authentic Korean dishes, each prepared with care. Choi emphasises that the food at Goguryeo is made with love and authenticity. “While our dishes stay true to traditional Korean recipes, I believe the true flavour comes from the heart of the person preparing it,” she said. This philosophy is evident in every bite you take.

One of the standout dishes is the Bibimbap. Served in a hot stone pot, this dish is a delightful mix of vegetables, gochujang sauce, and sesame oil, creating a savoury and slightly sweet flavour. The rice at the bottom becomes crispy, adding a delicious crunch to each mouthful. Another popular dish is the Tteokbokki, which features chewy rice cakes in a spicy, flavourful sauce that complements the dish perfectly.