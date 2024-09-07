Sunday fun-day

HYDERABAD: Quorum Hyderabad, renowned for its sophisticated ambiance and exquisite dining experience, has just launched an enticing new Sunday brunch menu that promises to elevate the city’s brunch scene. Quorum’s new brunch menu is a thoughtfully curated blend of international cuisines with a touch of local flair, catering to a wide range of tastes.

Quorum’s brunch experience is not just about the food it’s about the atmosphere. The restaurant’s chic and contemporary interiors, bathed in natural light, create a warm and inviting space perfect for lazy Sunday mornings with friends and family. The outdoor seating area, adorned with lush greenery, adds a touch of tranquility, making it an ideal spot to enjoy Hyderabad’s pleasant weather.

Once settled, we ordered Kung Pao Chicken and Fish Fingers with tartar sauce from appetizers. The chicken dish was juicy and spicy, whereas, the fish fingers were tender and flavourful inside with a crunchy coating. For vegetarians they have Mushroom and Feta and Surkh Lal Mirch ka Paneer Tikka. Interestingly, their salad spread was extensive with the likes of Barbequed Potato with Sundried Tomato and Dill, Beetroot and Orange Salad, Grilled Chicken with Quinoa Salad and Mediterranean Spiced Minced Lamb Salad. We loved the quinoa salad and potato one the most.

The main course menu had the best of Indian, Oriental and Continental offerings with an array of breads. We opted for Singapore Noodles, Mutton Mohan Maas with Cheese Garlic Naan and Honey Mustard Chicken served with Pommes Puree & Sauteed Vegetables. The mutton was soft and had the robust taste which paired well with the Cheese Garlic Naan.

For desserts we went for Berry and Chocolate Pie, Cherry and Mascarpone Mousse and Hazelnut Napoleon. All the three dishes not only looked astonishingly good but tasted great as well.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy spot to catch up with friends or a chic venue for a family brunch, Quorum Hyderabad’s new menu promises an unforgettable culinary journey.