World’s largest Hackathon in Hyderabad’s T-Hub; over 2,000 take part

HYDERABAD: Over 2,000 participants took part in the 36-hour Hackathon, named MATHack 2.0, said to be the world’s largest hackathon, held at T-Hub on Thursday. The event, organised by MATH, an ecosystem partner of the AI Summit, along with Idealabs, HYSEA and Talent Farms, saw 40 teams (around 150 participants) shortlisted for the final rounds.

Two city-based startups and a team of college students were declared winners.

The winners, Flatmates AP, received a prize of Rs 5 lakh, for their innovative app designed to help users find rent houses.

Explaining the concept, co-founder D Nithin said that the idea is to build a scalable platform where users can search for flatmates or roommates based on specific preferences and aim to leverage AI technology for that.

“In today’s world finding a flatmate is okay. But finding a preferred flatmate is difficult. There is no such platform or very few are building it. So the idea is basically for you to give your preferences via AI tool and the other person will also give and the algorithm runs this and matches you with the recommendation so that you can chat with them on the platform,” he told TNIE.

Another team member added, “The choices are the preferences that we wanted to target. Like let’s say I am outgoing, I’m a vegetarian, I don’t want someone to smoke in my room. So we want to extend these benefits to the users.”

City-based Salubrity Health, the runners up who won Rs 3 lakh, provide AI-driven haircare with the assistance of a trichologist and nutritionist. Their system includes two AI bots for nutrition tracking and treating hair loss.

Dr BS Hema Bindu, a cardiologist, told TNIE: “Our solution focuses on identifying the root causes of hair loss, such as stress and nutritional deficiencies.”