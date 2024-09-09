Four test positive for drugs at pub in Hyderabad, held

HYDERABAD: Four persons tested positive for drugs and an underage person was found to have been served liquor during pub raids conducted by the Telangana Anti Narcotic Bureau and Excise Department on Friday night.

Between 11 pm and 1 am on Friday, the two departments conducted raids across five prominent pubs in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur and Gachibowli. During the raids, 33 suspects were tested with drug detection kits among who four tested positive for drugs.

“The underage person was served liquor at the Quorum Club in Knowledge City,” said sources.

“The underage person’s Aadhaar card showed that he was 20 years old, whereas liquor should be served only for those aged over 21 years,” the source added. Action is likely to be taken against the pub.

In the same pub, a DJ and one pub-goer tested positive for drugs. Two other persons tested positive during a raid at the Babylon pub in Jubilee Hills.