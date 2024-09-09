GHMC wants to set up centre for integrated solid waste management

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to establish a Control Command Centre (CCC) for integrated municipal solid waste management (SWM). Under this initiative, the civic body is aiming to implement and operate an advanced, IT-enabled CCC to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery in SWM, apart from resolving the grievances of the people regarding garbage disposal, according to authorities.

From the CCC, the GHMC will track the movement of Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) and Global Positioning System (GPS)-equipped garbage trucks through a large live screen to be installed on the premises.

Around 6,500 to 7,000 tonnes of garbage is generated in the city daily. The GHMC is responsible for the collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste across an area of 625 sq km with a population of over one crore divided into 30 circles, six zones and 150 divisions. The CCC will enable the civic body to utilise the latest technology and IT systems to make strategic decisions in the areas of transport, surveillance, SWM and many other city operations based on the analysis of real-time data, the officials said.

In this connection, the GHMC has invited expressions of interest for setting up a CCC for monitoring SWM, including all software and hardware required with alert facilities, installation of GPS devices for real-time tracking of all SWM vehicles, primary and secondary transport vehicles, street sweeping machines, monitoring of bins and garbage vulnerable points.

The officials said the scope of work includes a comprehensive assessment involving a detailed evaluation of the existing monitoring system in SWM, including sanitation. It also covers the development, procurement and implementation of technology, software and hardware to create a cutting-edge CCC, along with the deployment of trained personnel.

They added that through the project, the civic body intends to strengthen data management capabilities, improve communication protocols, manage and operate the CCC and provide continuous monitoring support on a 24/7 basis. Additionally, training will be provided to GHMC personnel to effectively use the upgraded systems.