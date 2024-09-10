Lord Krishna’s wisdom guides this Arjun too

What is the role of a captain in a team tournament?

The players are at such a high level that there is not much to teach us. The captain is more of a manager and also takes care of the team camaraderie. We do have a good camaraderie and that will help us play well as a team in the upcoming Olympiad.

Srinath has said that you had a target of 8.5/11 before the last Olympiad and went on to achieve it. Any target for the next one?

No, I do not set targets anymore. When you achieve the target it looks nice but the thing is, the target pushes one too much for a win and that leads to losses.

You started playing chess when you were in Tirupati. Your parents have said that they introduced you to dancing and swimming as well.

When I was young, my parents enrolled me in many things — chess, swimming, dance, skating, music. I liked chess the most and I spent hours and hours every day.

It was a teacher who introduced you to chess at the Tirupati school, right? Have you met her afterwards?

My father used to do MS in Tirupati and we used to live there. Vidya madam from my school told my parents that I am quite fast at maths and that they could enrol me in chess. Unfortunately, I haven’t met her later but we have been in touch over the phone many times, even this year.

Tell us about the puzzle book that your father told TNIE that you had solved very fast at a young age.

It was at Sampath sir’s academy, I was eight. Even the most senior players couldn’t finish that book. It was a mate-in-three puzzle book. Back then I used to sleep at 9 pm. When he gave me this book, I was up till 1 am and woke up and again went back to the book. There were over 3,000 puzzles. I finished it in five or six days and he was very impressed.

After Mr Sampath, who was your next coach?

It was Sudarshan sir, he is originally from Kakinada. He had another student from Warangal and he had moved there. It was about three years. Under him, I learnt many non-chess things as well. Back then, I just couldn’t stay away from my mother. That was the first time that I travelled to tournaments with just my coach. It was a different experience.

And then it was Mr Ramaraju?

Yes, my actual coaching began under Ramaraju sir. Until then, it was all about the basics. But from there, it was always competitive. That’s when I started to feel that maybe I could become a professional.

What was the daily routine like?

In the morning, we used to wake up at 7 am and go for a walk. The actual chess work began at 9.30 am and went on till around noon. We had a one-hour break and then again chess till evening. Then one hour of other sports followed by a few hours of chess and then dinner. This was my routine for six–seven months.