Senior IPS officer CV Anand takes charge as Hyderabad CP

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer CV Anand, on Monday, took charge as the Hyderabad city Commissioner of Police (CP) for the second time. Previously, he served as the CP of the commissionerate between December 2021 and October 2023. Before the Assembly elections in 2023, he was transferred by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and posted as the Director-General of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Speaking to reporters at his office in Banjara Hills, he said his top priority would be “easing traffic congestion, intensifying H-NEW operations to control the drug menace and improving law and order through effective policing and crime control measures”.

He emphasised that his immediate focus was to ensure the peaceful conduct of Vinayak Chavithi and Milad-un-Nabi. A thorough review of the idol immersion arrangements and associated action plans will be done, the CP said.

Through an official order released on Saturday, Anand has now returned as the 61st ‘Kotwal of Hyderabad’. “The Kotwali system of policing was started to manage law and order and civic issues in 1847 in the city by the Nizam. Even today, old Hyderabadis refer to the Hyderabad CP as Kotwal,” posted Anand on his X account.

During his previous tenure as the CP, Anand was credited with appointing women inspectors as Station House Officers, reorganising the city police, H-NEW and introducing a series of IT initiatives and other policing reforms.