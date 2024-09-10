Union Minister G Kishan: Widen roads to two city railway stations

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday sought expansion of roads to Secunderabad Railway Station and Cherlapally railway terminal. In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said the development of the railway sector in the state was being completed in mission mode and sought cooperation from the state government for better use of the railway terminal as well as stations.

He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consented to come to Telangana for the inauguration of the Cherlapally terminal. According to Kishan, new railway lines, doubling, tripling, quadrupling, electrification and development works of more than 40 stations are being carried out on war footing. The Union minister said the expansion works worth Rs 415 crore are going on and there is a possibility that vehicular traffic to these stations will increase in the future.

He said the Cherlapally railway terminal will be a very important station for the arrival of passenger and goods trains to Hyderabad. The Secunderabad Railway Station, which is the hub of South Central Railway, is being developed on a par with international airports at a cost of Rs 715 crore and the arrangements are being made to dedicate it to the people by the end of next year.

Kishan pointed out that the roads leading to the Secunderabad station are very narrow leading to traffic issues between Rathifile Bus Station and Alpha Hotel. He asked the state government and the chief minister to take steps for the expansion of the roads.