Mastering the mind and body

HYDERABAD: When we think of martial arts, we often imagine swift kicks, dramatic throws, and fierce battles — thanks to Hollywood! But what if self-defence was less about brute force and more about knowing yourself? What if the true victory was not in overpowering your opponent, but in mastering your own mind and body? Nihon Jujutsu is one such ancient Japanese martial art where the art of defence transcends the physical, becoming a journey of self-discovery and mindfulness.

We recently experienced this first-hand at an event called ‘The Art of Presence’ in Hyderabad, curated by Trove Experiences at Kefi Art and Wellness. Here, we encountered the unique philosophy of Jujutsu (Ju meaning soft, Jutsu meaning art/technique), a martial art once used by the Samurai. It consists of locks, takedowns, grappling, chokes, and various strikes, but its core principle is quite different from what you might expect: it involves using your opponent’s strength against them instead of applying force.

To understand more, we spoke to the workshop’s host, Swetha Behara, a martial arts expert trained in Karate, Jujutsu, Kobudo, and Iaido. Sharing her first encounter with Jujutsu, Swetha said, “I came to know about Jujutsu by coincidence when I took my first trial class for Karate at a dojo in Jubilee Hills. I already had experience in Taekwondo, so I joined the instructor training programme, which required me to learn all the martial arts taught there, including Karate, Jujutsu, Kobudo, and Iaido. After learning these arts for five years, I can say my experience was life-changing. Initially, the self-defence aspect of Jujutsu caught my interest, as I had gone through unsafe situations and wanted to protect myself. But the more I learned, the more I understood the self-improvement aspect, striving to become a better person physically and mentally through the concept of Budo — a way of life that relies on self-improvement.”

While every martial art has unique elements, Swetha said Jujutsu cannot be directly compared to the vast range of Indian martial arts. However, there are similarities, like takedowns and grappling moves similar to Indian wrestling. Regardless of their origin, most martial arts, including Jujutsu, were created and practiced for self-defence, self-improvement, or both.