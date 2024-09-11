Mastering the mind and body

HYDERABAD: When we think of martial arts, we often imagine swift kicks, dramatic throws, and fierce battles — thanks to Hollywood! But what if self-defence was less about brute force and more about knowing yourself? What if the true victory was not in overpowering your opponent, but in mastering your own mind and body? Nihon Jujutsu is one such ancient Japanese martial art where the art of defence transcends the physical, becoming a journey of self-discovery and mindfulness.
We recently experienced this first-hand at an event called ‘The Art of Presence’ in Hyderabad, curated by Trove Experiences at Kefi Art and Wellness. Here, we encountered the unique philosophy of Jujutsu (Ju meaning soft, Jutsu meaning art/technique), a martial art once used by the Samurai. It consists of locks, takedowns, grappling, chokes, and various strikes, but its core principle is quite different from what you might expect: it involves using your opponent’s strength against them instead of applying force.
To understand more, we spoke to the workshop’s host, Swetha Behara, a martial arts expert trained in Karate, Jujutsu, Kobudo, and Iaido. Sharing her first encounter with Jujutsu, Swetha said, “I came to know about Jujutsu by coincidence when I took my first trial class for Karate at a dojo in Jubilee Hills. I already had experience in Taekwondo, so I joined the instructor training programme, which required me to learn all the martial arts taught there, including Karate, Jujutsu, Kobudo, and Iaido. After learning these arts for five years, I can say my experience was life-changing. Initially, the self-defence aspect of Jujutsu caught my interest, as I had gone through unsafe situations and wanted to protect myself. But the more I learned, the more I understood the self-improvement aspect, striving to become a better person physically and mentally through the concept of Budo — a way of life that relies on self-improvement.”
While every martial art has unique elements, Swetha said Jujutsu cannot be directly compared to the vast range of Indian martial arts. However, there are similarities, like takedowns and grappling moves similar to Indian wrestling. Regardless of their origin, most martial arts, including Jujutsu, were created and practiced for self-defence, self-improvement, or both.
Who can learn Jujutsu?
Jujutsu is open to anyone with the spirit to learn, although it’s not recommended for kids below six years due to their short attention spans. “For kids, it’s always good to start with a demo period to see if they’re ready to learn,” Swetha advises. She says that learning martial arts depends on the human spirit and dedication to self-improvement. “Jujutsu is especially great for those who want to control their mind and body better. It helps develop reflexes, emotional regulation, attention to detail, mindfulness, and insights into human kinetics, while also serving as an effective self-defence art. Its lifestyle benefits include improving joint and bone health, motor skills, and mental well-being.”
While formal training is ideal, some basic Jujutsu self-defence techniques can be quickly taught and practiced consistently. The lifestyle aspect of Jujutsu, such as developing mindfulness and patience, is accessible to anyone and doesn’t require formal training. The techniques prioritise practicality over strength, encouraging students to slow down and observe multiple points in their bodies and their opponents’. Practicing with a partner in silence fosters mindful communication and patience, and every technique requires long-term dedication, nurturing both discipline and a deeper connection to oneself.
Noopur Lidbide, Head of Content at Trove Experiences, said, “Based on the core philosophies of the Jujutsu experience, we’ve named it ‘The Art of Presence,’ inspired by the mind-body connection Jujutsu helps build, and the state of awareness or presence of mind that it creates.”
She continued, “For us at Trove, what we found interesting about Jujutsu, and the various other martial art forms, is that the knowledge and training are inherently meant to be tactics for self-defence, and never to provoke an attack. The idea was to develop a format that not only helps participants learn the fundamental self-defence techniques in Jujutsu, but also the core philosophy that inspires a disciplined, self-aware, and improved way of life for practitioners.”