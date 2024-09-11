Will abide by Telangana HC orders on Ganesha idol immersion, says civic body

HYDERABAD: Stating that the civic body would abide by the Telangana High Court orders over the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in Hussainsagar, the GHMC has said that it would take necessary steps in this regard.

Idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) can be immersed in the artificial ponds established by the civic body at 71 places across the twin cities. In response to the court orders, the Hyderabad commissionerate and GHMC have placed banners along the Tank Bund Road, prohibiting the immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar. Large grills have also been erected around the lake to prevent the immersion of PoP idols.

To ensure compliance with the court’s directives, authorities are actively promoting alternative water bodies and specially designated artificial ponds across the city for idol immersion. Of the 71 artificial ponds, 24 portable water tanks, 20 excavated water tanks and 27 baby ponds have been prepared by the civic body to accommodate idols ranging from two to six feet in height.