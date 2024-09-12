24-year-old held for snatching 30-gram gold chain in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths on Wednesday apprehended a 24-year-old man who allegedly snatched the mangalsutra or thali from a woman while she was picking up her children from school.

The police recovered the 30-gram chain and a two-wheeler from him.

According to police, the accused, identified as Uppugunta Sagar, suddenly approached a woman who was walking on the road along with her two children and forcefully snatched her nuptial chain from her neck on August 17. He was wearing a helmet and had a sticker pasted on his number plate to evade the police.

Sagar was nabbed during vehicle checking at Alkapur colony in Narsingi on Wednesday. The police said that they intercepted his gearless scooter after they noticed him driving in a suspicious manner.

Upon interrogation, Sagar admitted to snatching the gold chain. Previously too, Uppugunta Sagar was allegedly involved in similar offences in KPHB police station limits, the police added.