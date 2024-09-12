Drunk patient attacks lady doctor at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An on-duty lady doctor was allegedly attacked by a patient in the casualty ward of Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Around 3.30 pm, the man, allegedly under the influence of liquor, attacked the intern doctor.

Visuals of the incident sparked outrage within the medical community, with doctors demanding stricter security measures across the hospital. The matter was immediately reported to the hospital superintendent and the patient was handed over to the police.

A doctor from Gandhi Hospital told TNIE, “This incident highlights the urgent need for better security measures, not only at Gandhi but also at other government-run hospitals. In particular, Gandhi Hospital requires more security at entry and exit points. Additionally, we need well-trained security personnel capable of efficiently handling such situations. Currently, most hospital security staff are not equipped to manage these incidents, putting doctors’ safety at risk.”

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) condemned the physical assault on the doctor. In a statement, the association said, “Gandhi JUDA strongly condemns this assault and calls for swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all medical staff and interns. We demand a thorough investigation into the incident and immediate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”