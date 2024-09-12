Three tested positive for drugs at birthday party; 18 booked

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) busted an 18-member birthday party at Gachibowli and seized 40 grams of ganja, a hookah pot and several bottles of liquor from the apartment.

All the 18 persons, including six women, were detained for allegedly causing a nuisance. Further, when the police conducted a drug test, they found that three persons - K Adithya, Veerapaneni Varun and Gorti Sai Praveen - tested positive for drugs.

Cops receive info around 12 am

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them and further probe will be conducted, the police said.

According to Gachibowli inspector Anjaneyalu, the police received information about the party around 12 am. The SOT sleuths then raided the house at the TNGO colony and found that the group was violating several rules.

Upon inquiry, the police found that all of the members - aged between 25 and 35 - were mutual friends and had come together to celebrate the birthday of a railway civil contractor, K Adithya. The inspector also shared that among the 18 persons, a couple of them were junior artistes working in the film industry.

The Gachibowli police have registered a case against all of them. Notices will be served to all the accused, the police said.