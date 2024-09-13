Fake Goldman Sachs associates cheat Hyerabad techie of Rs 19 lakh

HYDERABAD: Posing as associates of a reputed investment banking company, cyber criminals fleeced over Rs 19 lakh from an IT employee based in Cyberabad.

The victim, a 52-year-old man interested in trading, was initially added to a WhatsApp group where the conmen promised to give stock recommendations. The fraudsters claimed to be from the reputed Goldman Sachs, alleged the victim.

The victim placed trust in the company and sought aid from the fraudsters. He was reportedly asked to register with a fake portal under the company’s name. Based on the recommendations of the ‘associates’, the victim started trading through the app. Initially, the associates helped him get a huge profit with zero commission.

“Over 300 people were there in the WhatsApp group,” the victim said. Believing the conmen, the victim kept investing. Later, when he wanted to withdraw his profits, he was told that since he had invested in an IPO, he could not take the money immediately.

However, the portal turned inaccessible and the victim realised he was cheated. A case has been registered and investigation is on, said police.