‘Fashion should be second skin’

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is a city that has been picking up and also setting trends. With changing times and impressive growth in the fashion industry, the city has become a preferred choice for top designers. CE catches up with Gaurav Jai Gupta, the designer for Akaaro, who is in the city.

Take us through your designing journey.

I went to NIFT Delhi and though fashion was new to me, I got a lot of awards when I graduated. For my final project, I did a recycling thing where we used what we call sustainable design today. In 2002, I made fabrics with waste, paper, audio cassette tapes, and wires. Then I went on to specialise in woven textiles. Then I went to London and then Paris for an exchange programme.

When I came back in 2005, I didn’t really want to start a label; in my early days we didn’t really have an infrastructure here. People told me I was overqualified because no one was really doing handloom designs then.

One thing led to another and I applied for the prestigious London Craft Fair. For the next four years, we would design and manufacture here and sell it in UK’s top galleries. In 2011, I did the Wills India Fashion Week and the first show was a huge success. I think we were the first brand to do a full show on handlooms. One thing led to another and well, here we are.

Can you tell us about handloom designs then versus now?

When I came back to India, there was really nothing happening on the textile front and not much awareness either, with customers questioning why it was so expensive.

This was challenging for me. And suddenly, several brands took to it and now it is more like a fad and a buzzword… everyone wants to do handloom. This change, growth and revival is good because it has benefited weavers and many other craftspeople. The designs and quality have improved too. Well, if you compare it with embroidery, it is still not that smooth. Since the work we do is high quality, the audience is also limited.